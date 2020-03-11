Kumail Nanjiani Reveals His Struggles With Electric Shock Therapy And Body Dysmorphia

Kumail Nanjiani is all set for his upcoming MCU flick Eternals, where he will be seen sharing the big-screen with Kit Harrington and Angelina Jolie. Nanjiani has been working out extensively and has managed to get a ripped body. Recently, he was seen talking about his transformation and the challenges he faced in order to get buffed. Read more to know what the actor has to say about his physical transformation:

Kumail Nanjiani struggled with body dysmorphia after drastic transformation

Pakistan-origin actor Kumail Nanjiani recently opened up about his struggle with body dysmorphia, his new diet plan, and exercise regime which gave him an entirely new physique. His new look shocked the world back in 2019. In an interview with a leading health magazine, he shared his thoughts on the same, revealing how he found it hard to accept this drastic change in his appearance.

The comedian stated that he does not want to discount people who genuinely have debilitating body issues. He stated that he does not have them but at one point he did start getting somebody dysmorphia. The Adventure Time actor stated that he would look into the mirror and would see his abs, but they would soon fade away. This made him focus just on the flaws.

Nanjiani then went on to say that when he went public with his new look, the reaction the world gave him was very helpful and supportive. Talking about the same, he stated that when he would see people reacting to his transformation, he felt that he clearly does not see what is actually there. It is something that he is trying to be aware of and is also trying to be better at it because one should always be easy on oneself. Anything different than this would be wrong.

According to reports, Nanjiani’s new workout routine includes electric shock therapy to his biceps to get the muscles moving. He has tried several diet plans that include paleo and fasting, and now he has resorted to plateau. The actor now has the combined knowledge of various habits and routines that he incorporates in his work-out and diet regime. The Big Sick actor also stated that he initially hated his workout sessions, but he is now at peace with them and enjoys working out, as it brightens his mood.

