Kumail Nanjiani Believes His Viral Shirtless Photo 'really Got Out Of Hand'

Kumail Nanjiani made headlines when he revealed his newly transformed physique on social media. Kumail has had a major physical transformation and surprised netizens with two shirtless photos of him in December, revealing his six-pack abs. Kumail has been working out to feature in his first outing as a superhero in Marvel's Eternals. Kumail Nanjiani made an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! where he was asked about the hard work that goes into achieving that kind of look and also about the viral shirtless photo.

Kumail Nanjiani on losing weight and getting six-pack abs

Kumail Nanjiani jokingly expressed that he was expecting he could stop exercising once he has achieved his goals. He joked that he wished fitness was like a video game where one can save the progress made. The actor revealed that he clicked the photos with no intention of posting them on social media, but he changed his mind as soon as he saw the photos. Kumail Nanjiani was not expecting the photo to go viral the way it did, it was also shared by his father on their family WhatsApp group.

Though Kumail in his own words was finding it difficult to work out every day, he learned to enjoy it as time passed. The Big Sick actor Kumail also revealed that he had not eaten pizzas or doughnuts in over a year. For snacks, the actor was only allowed to eat sugar snap peas and the actor had vowed away from refined sugar completely. To this, the host of the show brought upon a variety of treats including pastries, cake and pizza for Kumail Nanjiani to take a break from the interview. Kumail continued and completed the rest of the interview while indulging in the delicious treats.

I was on @JimmyKimmelLive last night to talk about Little America and @jimmykimmel surprised me with... a lot of food. I ate pizza and cheesecake for the first time in a year. True joy. Full clip: https://t.co/4uhYEKiPit pic.twitter.com/7lZs4EYlMg — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) January 24, 2020

Image courtesy - Kumail Nanjiani Instagram

