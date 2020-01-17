The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

'The Lovebirds' Trailer Out! Issa Rae And Kumail Nanjiani Get Into Investigation Mode

Hollywood News

The Lovebirds trailer has recently released. The movie stars Issa Rae and Kumail Nanjiani as the lead couple. Read to know about the trailer and the movie

Written By Shakir Khan | Mumbai | Updated On:
Lovebirds trailer

The Lovebirds is an upcoming romantic comedy film. It stars Kumail Nanjiani and Issa Rae in lead along with Paul Sparks, Anna Camp, and Kyle Bornheimer. The first official trailer of the film was recently released. Check it out.

Also Read | Jared Leto As A Pseudo-vampire In 'Morbius' Teaser Trailer; Watch Here

The Lovebirds trailer

The 2:30 minutes long trailer shows romance, murder, and fun investigation. Nanjiani and Rae play a happy couple whose blissful life is suddenly interrupted by a man falling on their car. Suddenly, they are caught up in what they think is a police chase, as a man (Paul Sparks) hijacks their car in the name of the law to chase another man and run him over. Unexpectedly, Nanjiani and Rae find themselves to be the number one culprits in this man’s murder and must embark on a messed up journey to prove their innocence.

Also Read | 'Birds Of Prey' Trailer 2 Shows More Fun And Action; Check It Out Here

Audience reactions

Also Read | Scarlett Johansson's 'Black Widow' New Trailer Gives Major Spoiler About Villain

Also Read | Vin Diesel's 'Bloodshot' Trailer 2 Out Now; Watch Here

The film is directed by Michael Showalter, from a screenplay by Aaron Abrams and Brendan Gall, from a story by Abrams, Gall and Martin Gero. It will have its world premiere at South by Southwest in March 2020. The Lovebirds is scheduled to be released on April 3, 2020, by Paramount Pictures.

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
NIRBHAYA'S MOTHER SLAMS BJP & AAP
CONG'S POLL PROMISE
SHIV SENA SLAMS BJP ON INDIRA ROW
OWAISI RETALIATES TO GEN RAWAT
SONAM ON MANIKARNIKA FILMS
DHONI WAS INTIMATED BY BCCI BRASS BEFORE FINALISING CENTRAL CONTRACT LIST: SOURCES