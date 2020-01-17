'The Lovebirds' Trailer Out! Issa Rae And Kumail Nanjiani Get Into Investigation Mode

The Lovebirds is an upcoming romantic comedy film. It stars Kumail Nanjiani and Issa Rae in lead along with Paul Sparks, Anna Camp, and Kyle Bornheimer. The first official trailer of the film was recently released. Check it out.

The Lovebirds trailer

The 2:30 minutes long trailer shows romance, murder, and fun investigation. Nanjiani and Rae play a happy couple whose blissful life is suddenly interrupted by a man falling on their car. Suddenly, they are caught up in what they think is a police chase, as a man (Paul Sparks) hijacks their car in the name of the law to chase another man and run him over. Unexpectedly, Nanjiani and Rae find themselves to be the number one culprits in this man’s murder and must embark on a messed up journey to prove their innocence.

Every happy couple has one moment that defines their relationship. Sometimes it’s bacon grease to the face. Watch the official trailer for #TheLovebirds starring @IssaRae and @KumailN – In theatres April 3. pic.twitter.com/kIQQK14aOx — The Lovebirds (@LovebirdsMovie) January 16, 2020

Audience reactions

I just snort-laughed my way through this. Kumail Nanjiani and Issa Rae! #TheLovebirds https://t.co/jMOYPMQCzR — WriterIowa (@writeriowa) January 16, 2020

A murder mystery rom-com starring a Black woman and a brown man as the leads?! NOW THAT'S WHAT I'M TALKING ABOUT! We need more movies like this. Love the trailer so much! Can't wait to watch this. #TheLovebirds https://t.co/tIrFzkVqLP — Shemal Jayasundera (@shemjay93) January 16, 2020

Okay I’ve watched this trailer five times and can’t stop laughing. Can’t wait to see it! 😂 #TheLovebirds https://t.co/QjtPwsnk3Q — LisaHashtag (@LisaHashtag) January 16, 2020

Just watched the trailer & I gotta say this movie looks hilarious! ❤️😂❤️#TheLoveBirds 🐦💕🐦 https://t.co/OM7mWu49wc — Annette B. Bailey (@AB2screenwriter) January 16, 2020

The film is directed by Michael Showalter, from a screenplay by Aaron Abrams and Brendan Gall, from a story by Abrams, Gall and Martin Gero. It will have its world premiere at South by Southwest in March 2020. The Lovebirds is scheduled to be released on April 3, 2020, by Paramount Pictures.

