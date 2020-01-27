Kumail Nanjiani Says 'The Eternals' Is The Most Epic Of All The Marvel Movies

The Eternals is an upcoming film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). It has a stellar cast of Richard Madden, Gemma Chan, Kumail Nanjiani, Lauren Ridloff, Brian Tyree Henry, Salma Hayek, Lia McHugh, Don Lee, Barry Keoghan, Angelina Jolie, and Kit Harington. Now, Kumail Nanjiani has made a statement about the movie.

Kumail Nanjiani says The Eternals is the most epic Marvel film

In an interview with a leading daily, Kumail Nanjiani, who plays the cosmic-powered Kingo, in Eternals, talked about the film. He said that it is really, really an epic movie and it is really such a science-fiction story.

Nanjiani stated that it is a superhero story, but in some ways, it is the most sci-fi of all the Marvel movies and it is the most epic of all the Marvel movies. And the story spans thousands of years, so it is really not like any of the other Marvel movies.

Kumail Nanjiani said that the story is just so big and so epic. He mentioned that he does not mean epic in the internet way, but epic in an old-school way and went to say that it does not look like any of the other Marvel movies.

Kumail Nanjiani also opened up about his costume for Kingo, as he said that his super-suit is very, very comfortable, even though it is very elaborate. He also said that making this massive movie still feels like they are making an independent movie, in the sense that it really feels like a family and it feels like it is really about characters and relationships and very small moments. The actor indicated that while they have certain scenes where they are hanging up on a wire fighting bad guys and they have all these superpowers, the rest of it does feel like they are making something really small.

Kumail Nanjiani expressed his feeling on working with creators, as he said that the people who are making it are very very passionate about it and the conversations they have are the same conversations when you create anything. ‘Does this make sense? Should we do this?’ Chloe Zhao, their director, and Nate Moore, their producer, and Kevin Feige, (Marvel Studios president) — they have been just so open to everything and so passionate. He said that they have made 25 of these movies and it still feels like they are living their dreams every day, which is certainly what he has been doing for the last six months.

