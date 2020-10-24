Last Updated:

Kumail Nanjiani Says If He Hears Someone Say “Trump Was Presidential”, He Would Disappear 

Kumail Nanjiani recently tweeted against Trump supporters who mentioned his attitude in the debate was 'Presidential'. Take a look at the responses

Written By
Tulip Roy
Kumail Nanjiani

Pakistani-American comedian and actor Kumail Nanjiani recently took to Twitter to share his views on pro-Trump responses after the end of the Presidential Debate. He mentioned in his tweet that if he heard fans talking about how Trump's tone in the debate was 'restrained', he would like to disappear. Take a look at his tweet and see how fans responded to the same. 

Also Read | Kumail Nanjiani backs Marvel's decision to delay 'Eternals'; calls it 'responsible'

Kumail Nanjiani's Twitter update

Also Read | Donald Trump slammed by writer Apurva Asrani for calling Indian air 'filthy'

Comedian Kumail Nanjiani seemed visibly upset in his new tweet regarding the latest reaction to President Donald Trump's behaviour in the Presidential Debate. He mentioned in his tweet that if anybody said “Trump was Presidential”, he would walk to the middle of the forest and 'lay down until time and insects take me home'. This isn't the first time the comedian has showcased his disapproval over the US President and his antics.  

Also Read | Sophie Turner mocks Donald Trump for calling Europe a country in latest Instagram post

Many fans liked and re-tweeted his statement on Twitter. There were a few who had a mixed reaction to his tweet. A few added that Kumail Nanjiani had mentioned earlier that if Trump was elected, he would leave the country and hadn't done so. Another fan added - 'Trump was acting like a third-grader impatiently waiting for his teacher to start an open discussion about fracking so that he could tattle on a classmate for doing something that he believed to be against the best interests of the classroom.' (sic). Take a look at the responses: 

Also Read | US Presidential Debate: Donald Trump says 'will announce COVID-19 vaccine soon'

US Presidential Elections update

On Thursday, President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden engaged in the second Presidential Debate. Debate moderator Kristen Welker appreciated both the parties on their demeanour. After the end of the debate, CNN reported that 53% of the voters on the poll who watched the debate said Joe Biden had won the debate and only 39% of the voters mentioned that Trump won the debate. 

Another report by the BBC mentioned that both the candidates are cutting it quite close and that Trump might have an advantage and win the elections this time as well. The report also added that all the statics that were recorded seemed to replicate the exact static during Trump vs Clinton US Presidential Elections in 2016. The election will be held on 3 November.

Promo Pic Credit: Kumail Nanjiani & Donald Trump's Instagram 

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND