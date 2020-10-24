Kumail Nanjiani Says If He Hears Someone Say “Trump Was Presidential”, He Would Disappear 

Pakistani-American comedian and actor Kumail Nanjiani recently took to Twitter to share his views on pro-Trump responses after the end of the Presidential Debate. He mentioned in his tweet that if he heard fans talking about how Trump's tone in the debate was 'restrained', he would like to disappear. Take a look at his tweet and see how fans responded to the same.

Also Read | Kumail Nanjiani backs Marvel's decision to delay 'Eternals'; calls it 'responsible'

Kumail Nanjiani's Twitter update

If I read anybody saying “Trump was Presidential” or about his new tone or how he was restrained I’m gonna walk into the exact middle of the forest and lay down until time and insects take me home. — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) October 23, 2020

Also Read | Donald Trump slammed by writer Apurva Asrani for calling Indian air 'filthy'

Comedian Kumail Nanjiani seemed visibly upset in his new tweet regarding the latest reaction to President Donald Trump's behaviour in the Presidential Debate. He mentioned in his tweet that if anybody said “Trump was Presidential”, he would walk to the middle of the forest and 'lay down until time and insects take me home'. This isn't the first time the comedian has showcased his disapproval over the US President and his antics.

Also Read | Sophie Turner mocks Donald Trump for calling Europe a country in latest Instagram post

Many fans liked and re-tweeted his statement on Twitter. There were a few who had a mixed reaction to his tweet. A few added that Kumail Nanjiani had mentioned earlier that if Trump was elected, he would leave the country and hadn't done so. Another fan added - 'Trump was acting like a third-grader impatiently waiting for his teacher to start an open discussion about fracking so that he could tattle on a classmate for doing something that he believed to be against the best interests of the classroom.' (sic). Take a look at the responses:

Trump was acting like a third grader impatiently waiting for his teacher to start an open discussion about fracking so that he could tattle on a classmate for doing something that he believed to be against the best interests of the classroom. — T. Joseph (@EssentialTT) October 23, 2020

Also Read | US Presidential Debate: Donald Trump says 'will announce COVID-19 vaccine soon'

BTW weren't you moving to canada after the last election, too? — the Sammy formerly known as Bob (@noonesp95429433) October 23, 2020

He’s a rambling, ridiculous, ignorant, national embarrassment. — Georgia Blue Voted! 🌊 (@TGalore2) October 23, 2020

He was dictatorial. If that's really the new presidential, then I guess the heart of America really has broken in a fundamental way. — Boaz (@boazhsan) October 23, 2020

It’s impossible for him to be presidential. Even if he was better this time, he’s still the most terrible president ever. They literally had to dumb-down the rules because Trump can’t follow directions. — rivetergirl (@rivetergirl) October 23, 2020

US Presidential Elections update

On Thursday, President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden engaged in the second Presidential Debate. Debate moderator Kristen Welker appreciated both the parties on their demeanour. After the end of the debate, CNN reported that 53% of the voters on the poll who watched the debate said Joe Biden had won the debate and only 39% of the voters mentioned that Trump won the debate.

Another report by the BBC mentioned that both the candidates are cutting it quite close and that Trump might have an advantage and win the elections this time as well. The report also added that all the statics that were recorded seemed to replicate the exact static during Trump vs Clinton US Presidential Elections in 2016. The election will be held on 3 November.

Promo Pic Credit: Kumail Nanjiani & Donald Trump's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.