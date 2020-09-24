Kumail Nanjiani Backs Marvel's Decision To Delay 'Eternals'; Calls It 'responsible'

Disney has pushed forward the release of several of its projects. It includes Marvel films like Black Widow, Shang-Chi and the Legends of the Ten Rings and Eternals. The news has disappointed many Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) fans, but Eternals star Kumail Nanjiani supports the decision.

Also Read | 'Black Widow' Officially Delayed To 2021, 'Eternals' And 'Shang-Chi' Get New Release Dates

Kumail Nanjiani backs Marvel’s decision to delay Eternals

Eternals was set to release on February 12, 2021, but has been now moved ahead by nine months. It will now hit the theatres on November 5, 2021. The recent shift has delayed the movie release by a whole year from its original date, which was November 6, 2020, and fans of the MCU are disappointed. However, Kumail Nanjiani has shown his support for the decision.

The actor will be making his debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Kingo with Eternals. He took to his Twitter handle, where he has more than three million followers, to lend support to Marvel and Disney. Nanjiani wrote that the studio has made the right and responsible decision, backing the delay. He also mentioned that the movie will be worth the wait for the audiences. Check out his tweet below.

Eternals delayed to Nov 5, 2021. Marvel made the right & responsible decision. There’s a pandemic. Nothing is more important than health & lives. I can’t tell ppl to go to a movie theater until I feel safe going to one.



Take care of yourselves. I promise it’ll be worth the wait! — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) September 23, 2020

Also Read | Kumail Nanjiani Says 'The Eternals' Is The Most Epic Of All The Marvel Movies

Kumail Nanjiani’s tweet grabbed the attention of social media users. Some favoured the delay, while others expressed their disappointment over the long wait. A few users also mentioned that the shift means the actor has to keep up with his extensive physical training for the character which could be difficult. Nanjiani got in shape to play the superhero Kingo following strict diet and workout routine. Take a look at a few reactions on his tweet.

I’m glad they’re looking out for our health. Grateful. ❤️ — Meg ✌🏻✌🏻 (@sassybibrarian) September 23, 2020

Sad.....but totally understand. Stay Safe✌️ — Drfu Passing Through (@DrfuPassing) September 23, 2020

Another year you gotta keep up that workout routine! (Not that you weren't going to, but it seems really intense.) — Sadia Latifi (@sadialatifi) September 23, 2020

This is absolutely the right call. I'm still looking forward to it! — Wade Goodell (@WadeGoodell) September 23, 2020

LOOK IT CAN BE THE RIGHT CALL AND I CAN STILL BE UPSET ABOUT IT :(



just disappointed to wait longer.

happy y'all are being safe. :) — RemyJer on YouTube (@ItsRemyJer) September 23, 2020

Also Read | Kumail Nanjiani Promises That Marvel's Massive Scale 'Eternals' Will Be Worth The Wait

Also Read | Marvel's 'Eternals' Aspires To Go "further And Bigger" Than 'Avengers: Endgame'

Marvel’s Eternals cast includes Richard Madden, Angelina Jolie, Gemma Chan, Kit Harington, Salma Hayek, Kumail Nanjiani, Lauren Ridloff, Don Lee, Brian Tyree Henry, Lia McHugh, Barry Keoghan and Haaz Sleiman. The ensemble cast is one of the main reasons for the hype around the movie. They will be seen portraying different superheroes from the comics. Directed by Chloé Zhao, Eternals plot is said to show the superheroes re-uniting after thousands of years to protect Earth from their arch enemies, the Deviants.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.