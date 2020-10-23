Sophie Turner Mocks Donald Trump For Calling Europe A Country In Latest Instagram Post

On October 22, 2020, the final presidential debate of U.S.A. was held between Donald Trump and Joe Biden. During the debate, the current president of the United States of America, Donald Trump happened to have made a geographical error on his part. He referred to the continent of Europe as a country. The ‘Game of Thrones’ star, Sophie Turner, did not take too long to make a mockery out of Donald Trump.

Sophie was quick to mock Trump's mistake in the U.S. presidential debate

74-years-old President Donald Trump had a slip-up of words during his final presidential debate. While speaking during his turn in the final U.S. presidential debate, he referred to Europe as a country. The newly-turned-mother, Sophie Turner, was quick to hop onto her Instagram to make fun of the POTUS. She posted a picture on her Instagram story that mockingly said, “HE CALLED EUROPE A ‘COUNTRY,’” over her smiling face. Sophie found this mistake extremely funny, which her broad ear-to-ear smile was proof of.

Citizens made fun of President Trump

GOT fame Sophie was not the only person who noticed this mistake and made fun of the President. ‘Who's gonna tell @realDonaldTrump that Europe isn't a country?’ someone mockingly asked on Twitter. While people were making fun of Trump’s mistake in the Trump vs Biden debate, another person tried to remind the president that Europe is not a country but a continent.

Who's gonna tell @realDonaldTrump that Europe isn't a country? #Debates2020 — i pay a presidential amount of taxes (@laurensilikeu) October 23, 2020

Hi, Trump. Just reminding you that Europe is a continent, not a country. — Preston “Just An Adjunct Professor of Law” Mitchum (@PrestonMitchum) October 23, 2020

Trump's mistake at the debate

The final Biden vs Trump debate was held at the Curb Event Centre in Nashville, Tennessee. This was the final debate before the elections, which are set to be held on November 3, 2020. Trump was talking about how he had been working in association with other countries to find a solution or way out to handle the coronavirus pandemic when he made this mistake. “We also have others that we’re working on very closely with, other countries, in particular Europe,” said the current president of U.S.A. This mistake was only made worse for him when people took to their social media platforms to make fun of the man.

Sophie has expressed her distaste for the current president, Donald Trump, in the past. Like Sophie, many other celebrities have been open about their opinions on Donald Trump. One of them being, Mark Ruffalo, the ‘Hulk’ of the ‘Marvel Cinematic Universe.’ When Trump called himself ‘the least racist person in the room’ during the presidential debate, many people took to their Twitter accounts to call him a liar and made fun of him. Similarly, Mark too called Trump a liar and said he was disgusting.

