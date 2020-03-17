The Debate
Kumail Nanjiani Urges Fans To 'try And Stay Home' Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Hollywood News

Kumail Nanjiani has been very vocal on his Twitter account about the recent spread of the Coronavirus. Read below to know the actor's views about the pandemic.

Written By Amir Khollam | Mumbai | Updated On:
Kumail Nanjiani

Kumail Nanjiani is predominantly known for his comedy acting skills. The actor has featured in a number of comedy films and entertained both critics and audience alike. But, the Stuber actor does not shy away from speaking about serious matters whenever the time comes. 

Kumail Nanjiani reveals his struggles with electric shock therapy and body dysmorphia

The growing concerns about the Coronavirus pandemic have scared people globally. Amidst the confusion and the fears, various influential celebrities across the globe have taken to their social media and shared vocal thoughts about how one can prevent coming in contact with the deadly virus. Kumail Nanjiani also has been very vocal about how the Coronavirus can spread easily and has been reminding people to stay vigilant through testing times. Check it out below -

Kumail Nanjiani to play a Bollywood star in Marvel's 'The Eternals'

Kumail Nanjiani's tweets on the Coronavirus

In one of the tweets, Kumail Nanjiani expressed that people need not read constant updates on the internet and get paranoid about COVID-19. But, on the other hand, Kumail Nanjiani also expressed how some people are taking the Coronavirus outbreak lightly. Check out his tweets below -

Wanted to look like Hrithik Roshan in 'The Eternals', says Kumail Nanjiani

Kumail Nanjiani says 'The Eternals' is the most epic of all the Marvel movies

Kumail Nanjiani might be the new entry for Marvel's 'The Eternals' along with Angelina Jolie

 

 

First Published:
COMMENT
