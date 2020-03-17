Kumail Nanjiani Urges Fans To 'try And Stay Home' Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Kumail Nanjiani is predominantly known for his comedy acting skills. The actor has featured in a number of comedy films and entertained both critics and audience alike. But, the Stuber actor does not shy away from speaking about serious matters whenever the time comes.

Also read: Kumail Nanjiani reveals his struggles with electric shock therapy and body dysmorphia

The growing concerns about the Coronavirus pandemic have scared people globally. Amidst the confusion and the fears, various influential celebrities across the globe have taken to their social media and shared vocal thoughts about how one can prevent coming in contact with the deadly virus. Kumail Nanjiani also has been very vocal about how the Coronavirus can spread easily and has been reminding people to stay vigilant through testing times. Check it out below -

Also read: Kumail Nanjiani to play a Bollywood star in Marvel's 'The Eternals'

Kumail Nanjiani's tweets on the Coronavirus

In one of the tweets, Kumail Nanjiani expressed that people need not read constant updates on the internet and get paranoid about COVID-19. But, on the other hand, Kumail Nanjiani also expressed how some people are taking the Coronavirus outbreak lightly. Check out his tweets below -

I feel there are some people who are absolutely freaking out, & some people who think it's all overblown and we have nothing to worry about.



To the former: Stop reading constant updates. You know what to do to stay safe. Self-care.



To the latter: Start reading constant updates. — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) March 16, 2020

Also read: Wanted to look like Hrithik Roshan in 'The Eternals', says Kumail Nanjiani

People get upset and annoyed at me when I tweet about the coronavirus, when I urge people to stay in and avoid crowds. My favorite person in the world is immunocompromised. Go ahead and unfollow me. I’ll be tweeting about this until I’m down to zero followers. — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) March 15, 2020

Also read: Kumail Nanjiani says 'The Eternals' is the most epic of all the Marvel movies

Major cities are going to shut down. It’s inevitable. Restaurants/bars will be closed. We’ll go into lockdown. Right now is when you can mitigate the damage. Try & stay home if you can. It’ll lessen the pressure on the healthcare system & you’ll help ppl in at risk groups. — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) March 14, 2020

Also read: Kumail Nanjiani might be the new entry for Marvel's 'The Eternals' along with Angelina Jolie

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.