Kumail Nanjiani To Play A Bollywood Star In Marvel's 'The Eternals'

Kumail Nanjiani is evidently a star with many surprises for his fans. Kumail had previously showcased his much talked about muscular physique for his latest Marvel film The Eternals. Now, Kumail has surprised his fans yet again by revealing that he will be playing a Bollywood megastar in the upcoming Marvel film.

Kumail Nanjiani to play a Bollywood movie star in The Eternals

Kumail Nanjiani was speaking to a leading news daily in the US, where he was asked about his character in the upcoming Marvel film. The actor was hesitant about revealing too much about the film or his character but ended up dropping one key detail much to the delight of his fans.

Kumail revealed that in the film, The Eternals are sent on earth to protect it from monsters that ruled the planet a thousand years ago. But the film will majorly take place in the present day, thus The Eternals are forced to live and act like modern-day humans. To keep his identity a secret, Kumail Nanjiani's character disguises as a Bollywood star.

Kumail Nanjiani also revealed that the film will actually feature a Bollywood dance number and that it wasn't easy for him to shoot the dance sequence. Kumail revealed that he went to rehearsals for the dance portion and took months of Bollywood dance lessons in order to perfect his moves.

Marvel's The Eternals is currently in its production phase. It features Kumail Nanjiani, Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, Kit Harington, Ma Dong-Seok and Salma Hayek in Pivotal roles. The Eternals is expected to release on November 6, 2020.

