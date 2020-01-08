'Kumkum Bhagya' Cast Details After The Show's Generation Leap Of 20 Years

Kumkum Bhagya is one of the longest-running shows on the Zee TV network. The popular show airs at 9 PM every night on weekdays. The show experienced a generation leap in the recent past.

When Kumkum Bhagya started, it was based on the lives of two sisters who faced different problems and later the elder sister Pragya meets a rockstar Abhi. The later part of the show mostly revolved around the romance between Pragya and Abhi.

The character Pragya in the show was essayed by Sriti Jha whereas the role of her sister was performed by Mrunal Thakur. Abhi’s role was portrayed by Shabir Ahluwalia. When the show underwent a 20-year leap, the theme of the show focused on the new generation that is Pragya and Abhi’s twin daughters. Most of the story revolved around the two sisters and their life.

Here is the new cast of the show Kumkum Bhagya

Sriti Jha

Pragya started her fight in the show for seeking the love of her husband and then fighting for her husband. Now in the show, she is fighting for her daughters. Sriti Jha gained major recognition after her appearance in the show Kumkum Bhagya.

Shabir Ahluwalia

From being a rockstar in the show, Shabir Ahluwalia has come a long way in the show. From being a loving and caring husband, Shabir now plays the role of doting father to his twin daughters.

Mugdha Chaphekar

Mugdha Chaphekar is an Indian television actress who has worked in shows like Star Plus's Prithviraj Chauhan and Zee TV's Satrangi Sasural. She won the Maharashtra State Award for The Best Actress Debut for The Silence. The film released in 2017 and dealt with child sexual abuse within the family and was directed by Gajendra Ahire. She plays the role of Abhi and Pragya’s daughter Prachi Arora.

Naina Singh

Naina Singh is an Indian television actress and model known for winning MTV India's Splitsvilla 10, emerging as a finalist in Star Plus's India's Next Superstars. She plays the role of the daughter of Pragya and Abhi, named Rhea Mehra.

Krishna Kaul

Krishna Kaul was on his Roadies journey when he was offered the lead role in Kumkum Bhagya, post the generation leap. Krishna was also a part of Vikas Gupta’s series Puncch Beat. He plays the role of Ranbir who is Prachi’s love interest and Rhea’s fake boyfriend.

