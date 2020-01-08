Kylie Jenner Shares A Throwback Picture Flaunting Her Baby Bump

Kylie Jenner, a businesswoman and a model, has become a social sensation today. Kylie stormed the internet after she broke the news of her pregnancy in 2018. Ever since then, her baby bump pictures and then her photographs with daughter Stormi Webster has got the internet talking.

Stormi Webster’s first birthday lavish party was a dreamy carnival, complete with Stormi-themed fries, cookies, and merchandise.

Recently, the mother-daughter duo was seen twinning for Christmas. Reminiscing her beautiful days with Stormi, Kylie, on Wednesday, shared a throwback picture of herself, flaunting her baby bump.

Kylie Jenner shares a throwback picture

On January 8, Kylie Jenner took to her Instagram to share a picture of herself while she was pregnant.

In the caption section, she wrote, "Throwback- pregnant with my baby girl. I can’t believe my daughter will be two soon #stormi". Popular faces from the industry gushed to drop their comments on Kylie's picture. While Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian poured hearts on her picture, Dr Thaïs Aliabadi commented that time just flies.

Have a look.

On January 5, Kylie Jenner's social media update stunned fans. The 22-year-old billionaire made her new hair colour debut in 2020 with a series of pictures on Instagram.

Her posts, which she captioned as 'Yummy' adding mango and three yellow heart emoticons, have garnered numerous likes and comments from her fans. See pictures.

Here's how Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster celebrated Christmas

