Kylie Jenner' Adorable Bed-time Videos With Stormi Will Make Your Day; Watch

Kylie Jenner is one of the most popular media personality, socialite, businesswoman, and model. She has been in limelight for many reasons and one of them is her adorable relationship with her one-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster. The mother-daughter duo was seen in a cute video on Kylie’s Instagram story. Read to know more.

Kylie and Stormi’s sweet video

In the videos, Kylie used the cherry on the cake filter during her story and captured her little one crawling all over the place! At one point, Kylie appeared mildly annoyed, putting her hand to her face. But, that was not the only video the internet sensation shared.

In a second clip, Stormi was absolutely blazing up at the camera and was staring at the cherries planted on her cheeks. The soon-to-be two-year-old even made silly faces at the camera, with her celebrity mom joining in. The third and final video featured Stormi telling her mother that she wanted to have a dance party. Kylie, a bit puzzled, asked her daughter, "You want a dancing party? That’s not…It’s a different filter," she told Stormi before she bopped her head onto her mother’s chest.

Kylie is a protective mom who is so close to her daughter at this tender age. She shares Stormi with Travis Scott, with whom she spilt in October. A leading news portal stated that the two are just inseparable. The report stated that Kylie Jenner has not at all struggled as a single mom. She is thriving and though she has help from nannies, she is very hands-on, changing diapers, and taking Stormi to the local park.

As per reports, their relationship is really close. Kylie takes Stormi practically everywhere she can with her and has not left her for more than a night or two yet. Stormi truly is her best friend. The two has time and again buzzed the internet with their posts together. Fans wait to see them together all the time.

