Kylie Jenner And Other Kardashian-Jenner Sisters Have Indulged In THESE Tattoo Arts

The Kardashians and Jenners have built a huge and successful brand on displays of wealth and fame. They are very famous American media personalities today. They starred in the E! reality television series, Keeping Up with the Kardashians that is one of the most-watched American television reality shows. The series revolves around the personal and professional lives of the Kardashian-Jenner family.

It made its debut on the television on October 14, 2007, and has gradually become one of the longest-running reality television series in the world. Most recently, the season 18 of the show has been aired, and reportedly, the shooting for season 19 has already begun. Having been one of the most popular American families, the Kardashians and Jenners have always been in the news for many reasons, and fans are always looking forward to knowing even the smallest details about them. Here is everything about the tattoos that the Kardashian and Jenner sisters have.

Tattoos of the Kardashian Jenner sisters

Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner is a famous American media personality. She has starred in the E! reality television series, Keeping Up with the Kardashians since 2007 and is currently the founder and owner of cosmetic company Kylie Cosmetics. According to Forbes magazine, Kylie Jenner's among the world's youngest billionaire as of March 2019. She has the following tattoos on her body-

M on her pinky finger

Small heart on her right arm

Sanity on Her Hip

Mary Jo on Her Arm

Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner is one of the finest American models and television personalities. She has walked the runway for big brands like Chanel, Diane von Furstenberg, Vera Wang, Marc Jacobs, Oscar de la Renta and Victoria's Secret. Kendall is also a part of E!'s Keeping Up with the Kardashians. In 2017, Forbes named Kendall Jenner the highest-earning model.

Meow on her lips

Khloe Kardashian

Khloe Kardashian is an American media personality, socialite, and model. Since 2007, she has starred with her family in the reality television series Keeping Up with the Kardashians. In 2016, she hosted her very own talk show, Kocktails with Khloé, and stars in the health and fitness documented series Revenge Body with Khloé Kardashian.

Daddy on her back

