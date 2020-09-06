'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' Conspiracy Theories Put Forward By Fans

Keeping Up with the Kardashians is one of the most-watched American television reality shows. The series revolves around the personal and professional lives of the Kardashian-Jenner family. It made its debut on the television on October 14, 2007, and has gradually become one of the longest-running reality television series in the world.

Most recently, the season 18 of the show was aired, and reportedly, the shooting for season 19 has already begun. Having been one of the most popular American families, the Kardashians have always been surrounded by rumours and theories. Here are some of the best Kardashian theories put together and forward by their fans. Read further ahead.

Best Kardashian conspiracies put forward by fans

Khloe Kardashian is actually OJ Simpson’s daughter

This theory has been in the talks for years but gained attention when the similarities between Khloe Kardashian and OJ Simpson’s daughter, Sydney started to make rounds on social media. The issue was even highlighted in an episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians where Kris Jenner asked Khloe Kardashian to undergo a DNA test in order to have the right answers. But, Khloe Kardashian refused to do so and said that her father Robert Kardashian is who she will consider as her father. In January 2018, OJ Simpson cleared the air by saying that he is not the father of Khloe Kardashian and it is indeed his late friend, Robert Kardashian.

Also Read | For The First Time In Years, Kourtney Kardashian Changes Her Post-workout Drink

Kris Jenner arranged for the triple pregnancy

In 2018, Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, and Khloe Kardashian welcomed babies within three months of each other. Kim Kardashian had her third child, Chicago West through surrogacy on January 15, 2018. Kylie Jenner gave birth to her first child, Stormi Webster on February 1, 2018, and Khloe Kardashian also gave birth to her first child, True, on April 12, 2018. There was news that it was wasn’t any happy coincident and it was, in fact, Kris Jenner who had arranged for her daughters to deliver at the same time for ratings, publicity, promotional deals, and more.

Also Read | This Is How Kendall Jenner Shut Off Rumours Of Being Involved With Scott Disick

Kylie Jenner died in 2013

This theory appeared after a joking tweet was made on social media. It stems from the fact that the American media personality, entrepreneur, and billionaire, Kylie Jenner looked completely different from what she used to before she got her face surgery done. It revolves around the fact that Kylie Jenner looks opposite of what she used to back in 2013, and is almost unrecognizable.

Also Read | Keeping Up With The Kardashian’s Shooting Rules That Will Completely Blow Your Minds

Travis Scott is not Stormi Webster’s father

The simple fact that Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott were together when Kylie Jenner got pregnant should have been reason enough to believe that Travis Scott is indeed Stormi Webster’s father. But, some fans have speculated that Stormi Webster’s real father is Kylie Jenner’s bodyguard, Tim Jung. This theory came into existence only because of the similarities that some people noticed between Kylie Jenner and Tim Jung.

Also Read | This Is How Kendall Jenner Shut Off Rumours Of Being Involved With Scott Disick

Drake’s song “Kiki Do You Love Me?” is about Kim Kardashian

In September 2018, Drake had released a song named “Kiki Do You Love Me?” that had become a huge success and stayed at the top of the charts for a long time. Many fans came up with the conspiracy that the song was about Kim Kardashian, who is known as “Kiki” to her siblings. A fan even tweeted saying, “Drake’s been telling us for months now he slept with Kim K, we just haven’t been listening”.

Drake’s been telling us for months now he slept with Kim K, we just haven’t been listening



- a thread pic.twitter.com/YVCehJI5fQ — Tyler Morrison (@tmorrison24) August 31, 2018

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.