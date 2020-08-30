Keeping Up With The Kardashian’s Shooting Rules That Will Completely Blow Your Minds

Keeping Up with the Kardashians is one of the most-watched American television reality shows. The series revolves around the personal and professional lives of the Kardashian-Jenner family. It made its debut on the television on October 14, 2007, and has gradually become one of the longest-running reality television series in the world. Most recently, the season 18 of the show has been aired, and reportedly, the shooting for season 19 has already begun. Here are some of the Keeping Up With The Kardashians shooting rules that will blow your minds. Read further ahead.

Keeping Up With The Kardashian’s shooting rules

According to reports from Cosmopolitan, Kim Kardashian West gets paid the most out of all the Kardashian sisters. Now that Kourtney Kardashian has left the show, Kim Kardashian West and Khole Kardashian will take away about 50% to 60% of the family’s current contract. Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner get paid with the leftovers from the show but that is also because they are on the show way less than Kim Kardashian West and Khole Kardashian.

Kim Kardashian West had once tweeted about the fact that everybody appearing on the show has to sign a Non-Disclosure Agreement (NDA). This means that no person appearing on the show can disclose anything about the Kardashian family to the outside world, even after they leave the show. Reports from Cosmopolitan suggest that Kris Jenner keeps a stack of NDAs by her front door.

The producers of the show have to wear shoe protectors in Kris Jenner’s house. An article in the New York Times revealed this fact about Kris Jenner. Another hilarious unsaid “rule” that the Keeping Up With The Kardashians production team has to follow is that Kris Jenner has her hair and makeup done by a team of professionals every single day, which takes her “only” an hour.

The Kardashians have to shoot for the reality show almost 10 to 12 hours a day. The cameras of the production team are almost not “never rolling” and capture every little thing that the Kardashians do. The New York Times reported that at least as of 2015, Kris Jenner even had cameras installed on her ceiling.

The Kardashians have to pay for their own vacations. This news was confirmed when Kourtney bitterly discussed on camera about why she got a bill for a family trip to Costa Rica. On the show, she was seen asking Kim Kardashian West and Khole Kardashian, “Why am I being sent this other huge bill? Why isn’t production chipping in if we’re using it for the show?”.

