Here's How Kylie Jenner Managed To Travel To Paris Amid Global Pandemic

Kylie Jenner is a famous American media personality. She has starred in the E! reality television series, Keeping Up with the Kardashians since 2007 and is currently the founder and owner of cosmetic company Kylie Cosmetics. According to Forbes magazine, Kylie Jenner's among the world's youngest billionaire as of March 2019. Recently, the 23-year-old travelled to Paris for a vacation, amid a global pandemic. Here’s why Kylie Jenner travelled to Paris and how did the reality television star manage to visit Paris at the time of crisis like this one. Read further ahead.

Kylie Jenner’s vacation amid global pandemic

Recently, Kylie Jenner was seen visiting the world-famous Louvre Museum with companions Zack Bia and Fai Khadra, amid the global pandemic. Even though international travel remains banned, the government of France has offered rare exemptions to specific people, as they are conducting business that is important to the French economy and Kylie Jenner sure made it to the list. According to reports from E! News, a source revealed that Kylie Jenner’s trip to Paris was a business exemption. Kylie made the trip in order to meet with the cosmetics company Coty and its CEO Peter Harf. A source close to the entrepreneur said that Kylie Jenner had meetings for her cosmetics brand in Paris and brought her friends along to make a trip out of it.

Just as Kylie Jenner shared the pictures on the internet, it went viral in no-time. Having received over one crore likes on the post, people have also spammed the comment section of the post. Many people have taken an issue with Kylie Jenner’s “business” trip, taking to her comments to air their frustrations.

But, this is not the first time when Kylie Jenner has broken the non-essential travel ban to enjoy a little vacation amid the pandemic. The celebrity friends Kylie Jenner and Fai Khadra had also posed in Utah, at the Amangiri resort back in July. Given the way Kylie Jenner breaks important rules, it is easy to see why fans aren’t pleased with her.

