Kylie Jenner Spotted Not Following Precautionary Measures Amid Coronavirus Breakout

The spread of Coronavirus has created panic among people across the world. People all around the world have been asked by medical experts to take precautionary measures to curb the spread of the virus. Everyone is advised to wash their hands regularly; people are also asked to not to touch their face. However, beauty mogul Kylie Jenner was spotted doing the complete opposite.

Taking to Instagram, Kylie Jenner shared a picture of herself in which the diva can be seen licking her fingers. The picture has been reportedly taken inside the headquarters of Kylie Cosmetics. The diva can be seen donning a black and grey striped suit which she paired with a bucket hat.

Kylie Jenner accessorised her look with a Bottega Veneta bag and matching sneakers. Despite being advised to work from home amid the Coronavirus scarce, the diva was seen working from her headquarters.

However, previously, Kylie Jenner was seen raising awareness about the pandemic via her official cosmetic Instagram page. She shared a post explaining how the beauty mogul will be using the large platform to spread awareness, updates, and news related to Coronavirus with recommendations from public health officials. Kylie Jenner also hinted that her team is working amid the Coronavirus breakout. However, the entire team of Kylie Cosmetics is taking precautionary measures to stay virus-free.

Coronavirus has resulted in the lockdown of many important cities all across the globe. The medical experts are still trying to find a solution to deal with the pandemic. World Health Organisation (WHO) has given out a few precautionary measures for everyone to curb the spread of disease. Have a look at it here:

