Kim Kardashian, Matthew McConaughey Take Online Classes Amid COVID-19 Crisis

Many universities and colleges in the US have moved to online classes due to the Coronavirus lockdown to keep their schedules on track. However, Hollywood celebrities like Kim Kardashian, Matthew McConaughey and others have joined these online classes. This was an attempt on their part to boost morale and encourage the students during these tough times.

Kim Kardashian

Now THAT was a fun class! https://t.co/qK5l8gUpir — Marc Howard (@marcmhoward) April 3, 2020

Kim Kardashian joined a conversation on criminal justice reform with Dr Marc Howard, a professor at Georgetown University. The latter is a speaker on mass incarceration while apparently, Kim is an aspiring lawyer. She had also taken to her Instagram story earlier this week to post a screenshot of the class which also had a group of few students saying, "It was so great to speak to Dr. Marc Howard as he teaches his course".

Matthew McConaughey

Matthew McConaughey also joined a group for online classes with Professor Robert Quigley who teaches at the University of Texas at Austin School of Journalism. The professor had posted a screenshot of McConaughey looking uber cool in a green hoodie and glasses. Sharing the photo, he wrote, "Special guest in our Zoom faculty chat. This is surreal".

Chris Harrison

Image credit: Jessica Saucedo Tik Tok

Chris Harrison, who has hosted many successful seasons of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, is now apparently considered an expert on love and relationships. Recently, Jessica Saucedo, a student at Loyola Marymount University posted a TikTok video of Chris Harrison talking to her 'Ethics of Love and Marriage' class. Harrison had also called the experience "the most dramatic class yet".

Image source: Kim Kardashian Instagram, Matthew McConaughey Instagram

