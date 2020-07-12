Kylie Jenner & Kendall Jenner Love A Classic Twinning Moment, Here's Proof

Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner are two of the most powerful sibling duos in the beauty and fashion industry. Kylie Jenner is already earning in millions with her cosmetic and skincare brand, whereas Kendall Jenner is ruling runways and is now the highest-paid model in the world. Kendall and Kylie’s love for fashion and beauty is evident on Instagram, but this sister duo takes it to the next level when they chose to twin. So take a look at some of Kendall and Kylie Jenner’s best twinning moments.

Kylie and Kendall’s best twinning moments

1. Kendall X Kylie for Kylie Cosmetics

Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner recently revealed their first-ever collection for Kylie Cosmetics. In the campaign video for this collection, the sister duo is twinning with their stunning makeup looks. Both Kendall and Kylie are sporting long black wigs and slaying in this video. Watch it here.

2. Met Gala 2019

Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner’s Met Gala looks are some of the highly anticipated looks from the Gala’s guest list. So when it came to fashion’s biggest night, the Jenner duo chose to twin in couture Versace dresses. While Kendall chose to dazzle in an orange gown, Kylie chose to go for a subtle powdery purple gown.

3. Angels descend

Apart from their Met Gala looks, Kendall and Kylie’s fans are always looking forward to their Halloween looks. For one of their recent Halloweens, the entire Kar-Jenner clan borrowed some wings from Victoria’s Secret and turned the street into their runway. Both Kylie and Kendall looked stunning with their wings on.

4. A high slit and a high bun

Back in 2017, for a public event, both Kendall and Kylie walked in together. Lo and behold the Jenner sisters turned up in a high bun and gowns with a high slit. The moment this fashionable duo walked they grabbed all the spotlight. Take a look.

5. Kendall and Kylie campaign look

Kendall Jenner and her sister Kylie Jenner made their fans ecstatic when they started their clothing brand. The Kendall and Kylie clothing line has been loved by fans. No wonder they also fawned over this casual look where the sisters are twinning and promoting their brand. Take a look.

