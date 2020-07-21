Kylie Jenner Shares Cute Pic Of 'coolest Baby' Stormi Alongside Extravagant Arm Candy

After the American rapper Offset shared a video on Instagram, flaunting his babygirl Kulture's birthday gift, i.e. a Birkin handbag, Kylie Jenner also didn't hold back from showing off her daughter Stormi Webster's extravagant mini Louis Vuitton handbag on social media. On July 16, Jenner shared a candid photograph of Stormi on her Instagram handle, leaving fans awestruck with the toddler's arm candy. The makeup mogul also feels that her munchkin is the 'coolest baby to ever do it'.

Stormi is the 'coolest baby' for mother Kylie

Not so long ago, a couple of days back, Kylie Jenner took the internet by storm with a candid photograph of daughter Stormi Webster. Jenner gave fans an insight into Stormi's extravagant home lookbook and social media is obsessing over it, as always. With over 6 million likes on the post alone, the candid photograph features a stylish Stormi with her back towards the camera, sporting an all-white outfit with her hair tied in a bun along with a white mini monogram Louis Vuitton handbag. Sharing the photograph on her Instagram handle, the 22-year captioned the post, "coolest baby to ever do ittt".

Check out her IG post below:

The mini LV handbag called 'The Nano Speedy' is a miniature version of LV's iconic Speedy Bags and costs a whopping $1,180. Meanwhile, last month, the mother-daughter duo also featured on the new cover of an eminent entertainment magazine. It's not the first time that the two-year-old has been seen walking around with a luxury handbag. On Valentine's day, Travis and Kylie's daughter was seen flaunting a mini Birkin handbag as she posed for the camera.

Both Kylie Jenner and Stormi enjoy a massive fanbase on social media and the two-year-old is hands down one of the most famous celebrity kids across the globe. They also do not leave an opportunity of shelling out major mother-daughter goals on Instagram with their matching outfits, making style statements like no other. The beauty mogul's Instagram feed is full of adorable, goofy and quirky Stormi posts that instantly go viral, with fans going gaga over the toddler's cuteness.

