Kylie Jenner Finally Called 'mommy' By Daughter Stormi Webster; WATCH

Kylie Jenner and her toddler daughter Stormi Webster often make headlines for their adorable chemistry. Be it them twining with each other, Stormi’s lavish playhouse or her grand birthday bash, many loved to see the two together. Now after a long wait, Stormi called Kylie mommy in a cute video. Read to know more.

Stormi calls Kylie mommy

Kylie Jenner has around 161 million followers on her social media platform Instagram. In a video shared by Kylie on her Instagram story, Stormi is seen smiling and mouthing ''hi mother'', to the makeup mogul’s joy. Kylie wrote “My angel baby gets all of my mornings,” on the video. See it below.

Earlier Kylie Jenner shared a video in which Stormi was calling her mom with her name, as she said, "hi, Kylie." "That’s not my name. My name’s ‘mommy!" Kylie said to Stormi. However, the toddler kept on repeating “hi, Kylie” as she walked around and around. Kylie said “no” every time Stormi called her by her first name.

Stormi Webster recently turned two years old on February 1, 2020. Kylie Jenner along with her ex-beau and Stormi’s father, Travis Scott gave organised a lavish birthday party to their kid. They made a Stormi world theme park for the birthday girl. Take a look at a few of the pictures.

In an interview with a magazine, Kylie admitted that she "definitely" feels the "pressure" to give Stormi a sibling. However, she mentioned that there is no plan at the moment. And as for the father of Stormi, Travis Scott, Kylie revealed that they both share a great relationship and are like best friends, even after their split.

