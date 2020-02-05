Kylie Jenner Reveals Her Favourite Cheat Meal And Stormi's Favourite Snack; Read

Kylie Jenner and her toddler daughter Stormi Webster often make headlines for their adorable chemistry. The mother-daughter duo are often seen twinning. Not many know that there is one more common thing between the two, which is that they both are big foodies. Read to know more about Kylie’s cheat meals and more.

Kylie Jenner reveals her favourite cheat meal

In a recent chat show, Kylie Jenner talked about her daily meals and guilty pleasures. She said 'In-N-Out’s' double cheeseburger is her favourite cheat meal. She stated that it is just for her and when she was pregnant she had to eat 'In-N-Out' at least once a week. Kylie, however, confessed that it was a problem as she reflected on her pregnancy cravings before welcoming Stormi. Apart from munching on fast food burgers, Kylie also admitted to being a big snacker. Barbecue flavoured Lay’s chips, chilli cheese flavoured Fritos, and Pepperidge Farm’s extra cheesy Goldfish are all among Kylie’s snack vices.

On the other hand, she revealed that Stormi craves for a much different type of snack, which is bagels. Kylie mentioned that Stormi and she usually eat their breakfast together. Stormi likes fruit, blueberries and she loves turkey bacon. Kylie further divulged that Stormi loves bagels. But the Kylie Cosmetics CEO did not realize the true extent of Stormi’s love for bagels until eavesdropping on her toddler’s sleep talk. Kylie told that she always wonders what does this little girl dream about? And on one night when they were sleeping and Stormi woke up out of her sleep and said "Bagel". Kylie got confused like, ‘Is she asleep right now?” Kylie looked over to find Stormi “dead asleep” and dreaming about bagels.

Kylie Jenner does not just chat about food. However, she and Stormi posed with cakes, macaroons, strawberries and more pink-themed goodies for their Marie Antoinette-themed photoshoot in the leading magazine. Kylie admitted that she “definitely” feels the “pressure to give Stormi a sibling. However, she mentioned that there is no plan at the moment. And as for the father of Stormi, Travis Scott, Kylie revealed that they both share a great relationship and are like best friends, even after their split.

