Kylie Jenner And Stormi Are Twinning On Christmas In THIS Dress; See Pictures

Kylie Jenner is one of the most popular media personality, socialite, businesswoman, and model. Kylie Jenner has been in limelight for many reasons and one of them is her adorable relationship with her one-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster. The mother-daughter duo was seen wearing matching clothes in Jenner’s post for Christmas. Read to know more.

Kylie Jenner and Stormi twin for Christmas

Kylie Jenner took to Instagram to show off her look for the night, featuring an emerald green gown with a form-fitting top and a bow at the side. The lip kit queen accessorised with green stilettos, matching talons and a costume necklace featuring diamonds and emeralds. See the pictures below.

There was no doubt Jenner’s look was amusing, but then her daughter went and stole the limelight. The baby girl, whose dad is Travis Scott, wore an adorable emerald dress with puffball sleeves and a flared skirt, which is matched with white shoes. The pictures have Ralph & Russo embroidered 'Mademoiselle Stormi Haute Couture 2019' into the label, to remind us that this kid is richer and more stylish than many.

In Kylie Jenner’s recent post, the two are again seen twinning. In the picture, Jenner and her cute daughter are seen kissing each other. They wore the same dress, which looks like a comfy home dress that has Christmas elements on it. A Christmas tree can also be seen.

Days before Santa arrived, her grandmother, Kris Jenner gifted Stormi an actual house, building a massive playhouse in Jenner’s garden. But many figured that Travis’s present to his daughter made more of an impression. Jenner has admitted that she is forced to watch Trolls with her daughter four times a day, so the rapper, who split from Kylie earlier this year, organised a surprise visit from troll Poppy. In videos uploaded up Jenner, Stormi looks to have time of her life as she danced with Poppy around the house and the garden.

