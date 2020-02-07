Kylie Jenner Feels She Has A Great Relationship With Travis Scott Despite Breakup

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s relationship status has been a very trending topic as the two have reportedly gotten a lot closer despite their breakup. Kylie Jenner spoke to an entertainment portal, which has given the couple’s fans a ray of hope to see them back together. The owner of Kylie cosmetics did not state that they are getting back together, but she did admit they have gotten a lot closer. The entertainment source states that this conversation is a very common topic of discussion between them, but they are going with the flow. Read more to know what Kylie Jenner said about his relationship with Travis Scott.

Travis and i are on great terms and our main focus right now is Stormi ‼️ our friendship and our daughter is priority — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) October 3, 2019

Kylie Jenner on her relationship with Travis Scott

Kylie stated that they have such a great relationship and are like best friends. They both love Stormi and want what’s best for her. The couple also stays connected and coordinated. She also opened up about her parents' perspective about Kylie’s relationship and said they were very hands-on with her and wish the same for Stormi. Read more about Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner.

I don't know if this article is true or not however if @KylieJenner evolves (stop being so needed & hanging out with girlfriends) she & @trvisXX could b a young power couple #TravisScott has major following his FANS 😍 him find a cause #KylieJenner take a page out of #Kims book — RealityofRealityTv (@realityof_tv) February 4, 2020

What happened after Stormi's birth?

The couple welcomed their daughter on February 1, after staying largely silent about the pregnancy. Though things were initially positive after the birth of their daughter, the following years have not been smooth for Travis. A wave of rumours of Travis cheating on Kylie took over the media and the couple finally called it quits in October.

