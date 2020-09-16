Kylie Jenner Flaunts Her Goodies Inside Her $24K Birkin Bag In Her Latest Video, Watch

Kylie Jenner recently shared a 'What's In My Bag' video on her YouTube channel wherein she revealed about all her belongings in her Hermes Birkin Bag which was conceptualized by Hermes' former creative director Jean Paul Gaultier in the year 2010 and is worth $24K. At the beginning of the video, Kylie says that how her mother whom she calls Kris Jenner encouraged her to purchase this bag. The first thing to come out of her bag is Kylie Skin spray-on hand sanitizer which she calls as 'most important' especially during these times of the pandemic.

Kylie Jenner reveals her 'favourite perfume' in the video

Kylie then revealed some yet to be released goodies from her bag which turns out to be her Kylie Skin Crunchies and her pumping lip glosses. The entrepreneur further revealed some interesting and lavish beauty essentials from her Birkin bag. She revealed the 'Kendall blotting powder' from her bag which will also be available on Kylie Cosmetics.

She also called the powder as her best friend right now, given the humid weather currently. She also unveiled her 'favourite perfume' from her bag which also marks her fragrance collaboration with her sister Kim Kardashian's beauty franchise, KWK Beauty. She also revealed that the perfume went on to bag the 'Fragrance Of The Year' award at the Fragrance Foundation Award.

Kylie Jenner shows her pink camera gifted by Kendall Jenner

Kylie also unveiled the 'vivacious vegetable pea' stuffed toy from Jellycat from her bag which she also calls her 'little friend'. She also unveiled a pack of Uno cards saying that she loves to play the game. Kylie further revealed the pink camera from her bag which her sister Kendall Jenner presented to her on her 23rd birthday in August. She reveals how she uses the camera to document even the smallest adventures of her 2-year-old daughter Stormi Webster.

This is not the first time that the entrepreneur gave a sneak-peek of her lavish goodies. Earlier, Kylie had also shared a video of her garage which boasted of her luxurious vehicles like her blue Rolls Royce Cullinan SUV and the blue Rolls Royce Wraith. Even though the show, Keeping Up With The Kardashians will soon see an official wrap next year, Kylie is sure to keep her fans enticed through these delightful videos.

