Kylie Jenner And Stormi Have Same Smiles, Fans Draw Comparisons

Reality star Kylie Jenner recently took to Instagram stories to share a bunch of pictures created by one of her fan pages. The pictures drew comparisons between baby Kylie Jenner and Stormi while highlighting how similar they look. The bunch of collage pictures have received a lot of love from fans as they love the adorable baby pictures and the details in them. Fans have also pointed out how the mother-daughter duo have the same way of smiling for the camera.

Kylie Jenner and Stormi’s collage pictures

Kylie Jenner's Instagram recently showcased how similar Kylie and Stormi look as they have a few distinctive facial features. In the pictures shared by a fan page called Kyliekbomb, Kylie Jenner’s childhood photos have been compared with Stormi’s current pictures to bring to notice how similar they look. Have a look at the set of adorable Kylie Jenner and Stormi pictures here.

In the first picture, baby Kylie Jenner is seen dressed in a pink fluffy dressed while wearing short hair with fringes. She is seen showing her teeth and smiling for the camera while the photograph is being taken. On the right side, Stormi has the same smile while she is distracted by something behind the camera.

In the second picture, fans have taken a monochrome picture of Kylie Jenner while she was just a kid. In the picture, she is looking at the camera with innocent eyes while having a slight smile across her lips. Stormi, on the other hand, is bending on the couch and smiling at the camera as her picture is being taken.

This is one of the most famous childhood pictures of baby Kylie. In the picture, Kylie Jenner is seen in a little white frock with a white headband that holds her curly hair together. She is looking at something delightfully while she has a natural smile in the candid click. Stormi is looking to her right while she has a sweet smile, very similar to that of Kylie.

In the last childhood picture, Kylie Jenner is seen with a furry toy as she looks into the camera. She looks distracted and in the middle of a conversation as she plays with the toy. Stormi is leaning on the couch with a bright smile and shining eyes. She looks in a playful mood while being clicked.

