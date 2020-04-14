Kylie Jenner Gets Rid Of Her Acrylic Nails And Shows Off Her Natural Nails

In this time of quarantine, Kylie Jenner is doing things differently. She is spending her time with her daughter. She has switched up her beauty mainstays too. The young entrepreneur and model has removed her long acrylic nails and has shown the world her natural short nails. Take a look at Kylie Jenner's new look here.

Kylie Jenner removes artificial nails

Kylie Jenner took to her Instagram story and shared three videos. She was seen showing off her natural nails. She captioned one of the videos by writing, “Never thought I’d say this but the natural nails might stay” as she showed off her shiny nude manicure on Friday, April 10. As all the salons are closed, Kylie did a pretty good job on doing her own nails. She opted for a neutral colour for her nails. Her nails are a big part of her style and the natural look has brought a really refreshing change in the young model's life.

In the video, she was seen filming herself in the mirror. She was seen wiggling her hand and showing off her small diamond LOVE ring from Cartier and another thin gold band. Kylie is often seen wearing rocks from the Parisian luxury jeweller with her brand’s signature LOVE bracelets. She added a throwback feel to the Instagram story with this. She opted for grey sweatpants, sneakers and a zip-up white jean jacket. Kylie Jenner was also seen enjoying her time with Stormi. She even shared a video of her daughter and her niece playing as she misses them. Take a look at Stormi enjoying herself here.

