Kylie Jenner Teases Fans In Black Coloured Bodysuit Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

Fashion influencer and makeup mogul Kylie Jenner has been in isolation much like all the other members of the Kardashian-Jenner family. All of them are spending time with their respective families while being homebound. Kylie Jenner has been very active on social media and has been keeping her fans updated about her day to day life. She recently took to her Instagram and posted a picture of herself in a black coloured bodysuit.

Kylie Jenner’s bodysuit

Kylie Jenner posed for the lens in a black coloured bodysuit. Showing off her famous curves, Kylie Jenner teased her fans with the glamorous picture. Kylie Jenner wore minimum makeup and some nude coloured lipstick in the picture. She captioned the post with a simple black heart, while the fans claim that the picture portrays her love for the colour black.

Kylie Jenner’s Instagram

Kylie Jenner has been homebound and has been posting pictures saying she is bored already. She posted a picture in comfortable black coloured clothes. She captioned the post saying, ‘bored in the house and I’m in the house bored.’ [sic] The Kardashian-Jenner kids are really close to each other and are often seen spending time together. However, since they are all in quarantine, the cousins seem to be missing each other.

Kylie Jenner recently took to her Instagram account and shared that she misses her nieces while being in the lockdown. She shared a video of her daughter Stormi playing with Kim Kardashian’s daughter Chicago and Khloe Kardashian’s daughter True. She wrote that she misses seeing her little nieces and the moments that they share together. Khloe Kardashian commented on the post saying that she misses her nieces as well.

Kylie Jenner has been sharing pictures and videos of her daughter, Stormi, on her Instagram account. The mother-daughter duo shares an amazing bond and is often seen having a gala time. Kylie Jenner’s Instagram stories often feature hilarious videos of Stormi cooking up some mischief.

