Urvashi Rautela Trolled For Copying 'Kylie Jenner's Caption & Camila Coelho's Pose'

Urvashi Rautela is considered as a fashion icon as fans love her day-to-day outfits. However, the actor seems to be inspired by celebrities in the west. Urvashi Rautela recently posted a picture on her Instagram account in a black outfit which was similar to the one worn by Camila Coelho. Similarly, the caption of the image was similar to that of a picture posted by Kylie Jenner on her Instagram account and some also called her out for copying them.

Urvashi Rautela trolled for her outfit

Urvashi Rautela posted a picture in a black off-shoulder thigh slit gown. She accessorised her outfit with a few gold rings and wore large earrings to complete her look. Urvashi Rautela looked stunning in her gown and caption the picture mentioning that she could not really move in her outfit but she could take it all because she loved it.

Coincidentally, Kylie Jenner has posted a picture in a gorgeous blue embellished gown and in the caption, she wrote also wrote she could not sit in her outfit but she managed to do it anyway.

Camila Coelho

Urvashi Rautela wore an outfit that was ditto matching to the one Camile Coelho had worn. Moreover, Camila Coelho posed with her hands on her waist and Urvashi Rautela posed the same way. Camile Coelho wore a diamond necklace around her neck and wore a single ring while Urvashi Rautela accessories her gown with a pair of large earrings and a few finger rings.

