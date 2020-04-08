Kylie Jenner Meets Mother Kris Jenner Without Breaking Quarantine Rule; Here's How

Beauty mogul Kylie Jenner has found an excellent solution to meet her mother while practising social distancing amid coronavirus pandemic. The diva was seen paying a visit to her mother’s Hollywood Wax Museum figure which Kris Jenner had made for herself. Kris reportedly keeps the statue next to the bar at her house.

ALSO READ| Kylie Jenner Breaks The Rule Of Social Distancing For Sister Kim Kardashian

The statue looks so real that Kylie Jenner went to see the figure amid lockdown while missing her mother. The diva reportedly shared it on her Instagram stories too. Kylie Jenner could have broken quarantine by going to Kris Jenner's house, but the diva practiced social distancing by staying away from her mother. Instead, she sat close to the statue of her mother and was even seen picking her nose.

Have a look at Kylie Jenner’s video here:

ALSO READ| Kylie Jenner & Kris Jenner Recreate Kourtney-Scott's Infamous Fight On TikTok

Kylie helps Kim with makeup

Previously, reports suggested that she helped her sister Kim Kardashian to do her makeup for an appearance on Jimmy Fallon’s home edition of The Tonight Show. Both the sisters reportedly met each other at Kris Jenner’s house to minimise contact with others. As Kim Kardashian did not have her makeup artists with her, hence she had to take help from Kylie Jenner.

ALSO READ| Kim Kardashian Meets Kris Jenner For The First Time Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Kylie Jenner also broke the rule of not touching one’s faces earlier. The beauty mogul shared a picture of herself via Instagram. In the picture, Kylie Jenner can be seen licking her fingers. Medical experts have advised everyone to wash their hands regularly. They have also asked everyone not to touch their faces. However, Kylie Jenner was seen doing the complete opposite.

ALSO READ| Kris Jenner Reveals In Interview With Ellen Which Of Her Daughters Will Get Pregnant Next

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.