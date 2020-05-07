American beauty mogul Kylie Jenner's daughter, Stormi Webster has become internet's favourite star kid and the credit goes to her mother for sharing several unseen pictures of her daughter. From several throwback snaps and videos to all shenanigans that the two are upto, fans were always impressed by the mother-daughter duo. Recently, Kylie who is spending her quarantine with her daughter, treated her fans with a picture of Stormi playing tennis in their new mansion.

Kylie Jenner treats fans with daughter Stormi Webster's adorable picture

The little munchkin can be seen dressed in a blue tee with matching shorts and white sports shoes. Stormi looked super cute posing with a tennis racquet in her hand. The 2-year-old seems to be leveling up at sports as she flaunts a victorious smile in the candid picture. Stormi had her hair pulled up in a tight top-knot and it looks like the baby girl is getting style lessons from her fashionable mother. Stormi stood in the middle of the tennis court at Kylie's new mansion and the picture is just dripping cuteness.

No other relationship than a mother-daughter one is the highest in the world and the caption by Kylie just proves the same. Kylie captioned the adorable picture as "Bestie" along with a blue heart emoticon. The mother-daughter duo has always managed to steal the limelight with their pictures and activities on social media. A few days ago, Kylie had shared a picture with baby girl Stormi gushing over how she was growing up so fast. The beauty mogul had also planned an Easter get together with ex Travis Scott to surprise her little daughter.

Recently, Kylie Jenner's friend Stassie Karanikolaou also took her fans and the internet users on a tour to the 22-year-old actor's resort-style mansion and cars, worth $36.5 million. Interestingly, Stassie Karanikolaou shared a video on her TikTok handle. As the video starts, Stassie is seen opening the door of Kylie Jenner's house, Holmby Hills mansion in LA, while saying 'Ayo, my best friend’s rich check'. The video takes the viewers through the mansion at every level such as the entrance with a slate grey door. The viewers can see barefoot Stassie showing off the curated furnished living room, cabana pool area, and spacious car garage.

