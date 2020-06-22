KKW X KYLIE To KENDALL X KYLIE: Kylie Jenner's Collaboration With Her Family Members

Kylie Jenner is an American TV personality and a successful businesswoman known for her makeup brand, Kylie Cosmetics. In March 2019, Forbes had named her "the youngest self-made billionaire". The young entrepreneur has managed to steal hearts of fans, makeup gurus and fashionistas with her beauty collection. Kylie has been quite used to working with family members and shared a collection with Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner. Here’s taking a look at Kylie Jenner's best collaborations with her family members.

KKW x KYLIE

Kim Kardashian West and Kylie Jenner are in the world of beauty with their product launches, including Kylie Cosmetics, Kylie Skin, KKW Beauty and KKW Fragrances. Kylie Jenner has collaborated with Kardashian West's brand KKW Fragrance on the launch of three perfumes for their first-ever fragrance. As per reports, fans were in love with the fragrances and it was also the hot selling product ever since its release. The Kylie Jenner by KKW Fragrance perfumes is available on KKWFragrance.com.

KOKO X KYLIE

Kylie Jenner had taken the internet by storm when she announced her collaboration with Khloe Kardashian, called KOKO X KYLIE COSMETICS. The collection included products such as eyeshadow palette, lip colour, and a highlighter. The palette reportedly features nine shades, ranging from neutral mattes to shimmering pops of colours. The full line of KOKO X KYLIE is available at kyliecosmetics.com

KOURT X KYLIE

In April 2018, Kylie Jenner announced her collaboration with her oldest half-sister, Kourtney Kardashian, called Kourt X Kylie. Kylie Jenner had unveiled the collaboration on Kourtney Kardashian’s 39th birthday. The full line of the collection is available at kyliecosmetics.com.

KRIS X KYLIE

In 2018, Kylie Jenner celebrated Mother's Day with a special collection of Kylie Cosmetics dedicated to her mother, Kris Jenner. The collection is reported to contain five products, including a lip set of eight mini lip formulas called Momager. The full line of the collection is available at kyliecosmetics.com.

KENDALL X KYLIE

On Saturday, June 20, Kylie Jenner made a special announcement that she was releasing a makeup collection with her sister, Kendall Jenner. The line is reported to include a few brand-new products, including a shimmering gold eye gloss, which Kylie said was one of Kendall's special requests, and three face sticks to the contour, bronzer, blush, and highlight for a supermodel look. The collection will launch on June 26, 2020, on kyliecosmetics.com.

