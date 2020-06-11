Why Did Kylie Jenner Start Kylie Cosmetics? Here's Everything To Know

Kylie Jenner is one of the most popular media personalities and businesswomen in the world. She built her make-up empire Kylie Cosmetics during the time the market was on a downward trajectory. She took off her brand with a highly targeted product expansion and turned it into a multi-million-dollar company. Jenner took advantage of resources like technology and the nature of consumerism and rose to fame within four years. She has now become a prominent figure in the industry.

Why did Kylie Jenner start Kylie Cosmetics?

About two years ago, Kylie Jenner opened up about Kylie Cosmetics and why did she start her business. The youngest Kardashian sister revealed that her lip kits started with her obsession with make-up and lips and how the star took her insecurity with her lips and turned it into her business model. Kylie Jenner told her elder sister Kendall Jenner that she loved bigger lips and instantly got obsessed with them. Additionally, the businesswoman explained that she could not leave the house without lipstick. The Keeping Up with the Kardashian star concluded by saying that she was obsessed with doing her make-up and watching tutorials and that’s how she planned to create Kylie Cosmetics.

How did Kylie Cosmetics grow popular?

Kylie Jenner’s passion and efforts for fashion and makeup are quite evident in her results. Her interest and knowledge came from her true love for make-up which paved a way for her to become one of the biggest influencers. Moreover, she had a platform where she could leverage her brand and launch herself. Keeping Up with the Kardashians has a huge fan following and viewers across the world, which helped her grow with a stable fan base. Furthermore, it opened the door for potential expansion through partnerships with various manufacturers and distributors. So, Kylie Jenner kept the ball of her beauty brand rolling.

Kylie Jenner successfully identified the gap in the market and utilised it to its full potential. The business mainly targetted teenagers and the youth for the cosmetics brand. Before Jenner launched her beauty brand, most of the competitors targeted adults and fewer youngsters. So, they were quite mature and less appealing to the new generation.

