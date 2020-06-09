Best Kylie Jenner Makeup Looks That Can Be Easily Recreated At Home

Kylie Jenner is an American TV personality and a successful businesswoman who is known for her makeup company called Kylie Cosmetics. In March 2019, Forbes had acknowledged her with the title of "the youngest self-made billionaire". Take a look at Kylie's different makeup versions that could be easily recreated by anyone who loves her makeup style. She is known for her understated makeup, where she usually loves to have a bold lip or a dramatic eye makeup as the main highlight of her look.

Kylie Jenner's glam and sultry makeup look

Image courtesy: Kylie Jenner YouTube

Kylie Jenner chose to go for a glam and sultry makeup look for her 18th birthday. For this look, she went for a sultry eye look where her makeup artist used a dark eye shadow to line her eyes. She also went for false eyelashes and concealed it with a brown eyeshadow. For this look, she went for heavy eye makeup and opted for a nude lip shade.

Kylie Jenner's updated everyday makeup look

Image courtesy: Kylie Jenner YouTube

Kylie Jenner recently shared her updated makeup routine since she became a mom. Her everyday look features a cat eyeliner, mascara, pink blushed cheeks as well as her favourite Kylie lip liner which she uses to overline and fill her lips before applying her liquid lipstick.

Kylie's tour makeup look

Image courtesy: Kylie Jenner YouTube

Kylie Jenner shares her on tour makeup where she uses a highlighting neon pink colour at the inner corner of her eyes while keeps the rest of the look like a "no-makeup makeup look". Since her hair is coloured much lighter in this look, she chose to keep her lips on the nude pink shade. Take a look at her complete look.

Kylie Jenner's Christmas makeup look

Kylie Jenner looked complete chic while dressed up in a red outfit for this look. She made sure that she kept her winter makeup look as warm-toned as possible. She went for a tanned look for her makeup palette launch with Hrush. Kylie's lip colour perfectly matched with her shimmery and glittery dark pink eyeshadow, while her sharply contoured face gave her look a much-needed edge. Take a look at the whole video.

Promo Image courtesy: Kylie Jenner Instagram