Khloe Kardashian Gives Sneak Peek Of Kylie Jenner's Pink Private Jet Worth $50 Million

Over the years, the Kardashians and Jenners have gained worldwide fame. The sisters are deemed to be extremely close to each other, always supporting each other through everything. Recently, Khloe Kardashian gave her followers a close look at Kylie Jenner’s luxury jet on Monday.

Khloe took to her Instagram account and shared a stunning photo from her sister Kylie Jenner’s jet. The post went up on her social media handle two weeks after a media portal had reported that Kylie had spent around $130 million in just a few months. Moreover, Forbes had downgraded Kylie from the billionaire status a few months ago.

Kylie Jenner’s pink private jet is called ‘Kylie Air’ and is reportedly worth $ 50 million. Khloe Kardashian snapped the inside of the pink jet. It was unclear whether the picture was from a recent trip or if it was a throwback picture. The interiors of the jet were bathing in pink colour, as though inspired by Kylie’s daughter’s birthday theme.

An interesting thing that caught everyone’s eye in the picture was the napkin laying on the table. With ‘Kylie Air’ written on the napkin, one could spot other things in the reflection on the window. One could see two plates with the remaining meal on it in the window reflection.

Kylie Jenner loses her billionaire status

Recently, Kylie was involved in a controversy that revealed the celebrity had reportedly made false claims about her finances. Forbes then went on to strip Kylie’s billionaire status as her real net worth was found out to be lesser than a billion dollars. The whole controversy about the same did the rounds on social media for a long time.

Reportedly, it was alleged that the Jenner family had inflated Kylie Jenner’s net worth. There were allegations that the actually net worth of Kylie was only $900 million and that she was not a billionaire. However, reports also claimed that she had certainly been living like a billionaire. Reportedly, the 22-year-old reality star had spent over $130 million in the last year.

