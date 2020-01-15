Kylie Jenner's Stunning Swimwear Looks To Take Fashion Lessons From

Kylie Jenner knows to raise temperatures on the internet. The young billionaire often shares some sizzling pictures of herself, especially when she is on her vacations. She loves posing for bikini pictures and showing off all her unique and stylish swimwear looks. Here are some of Kylie Jenner's photos that will give you major swimwear goals to take fashion cues from.

The Yellow One-Piece:

Kylie took a girls trip in July 2019, and she looks insanely good in all her pictures. She sported a yellow one-piece bathing suit here with similar shade nail paint along with it. The yellow bathing suit fits her just right.

Also Read | Kylie Jenner Shows Off Her Car Collection On Instagram; Take A Look

The blue hues:

Kylie opted for a baby blue Chanel bikini and the swimwear looked amazing on her. Kylie pulled it off so well and paired the whole look with some vintage gold jewellery. She looked amazing in her long tresses and nude makeup.

Also Read | Kylie Jenner Shows Off Her Stunning Hourglass Figure With A Black Skin-tight Dress

60s inspired look:

Kylie's psychedelic pink bikini looks like something straight from the '60s. Kylie opted for this unique style for her trip to Italy to celebrate her 22nd birthday, complete with a similar printed sarong. The favourite 2000s beach/pool party accessory surely made a comeback with this look.

Also Read | Kylie Jenner's Choice Of Attire For Cleaning Closet Is A Bright Orange Skin-tight Jumpsuit

The new trend with crop t-shirt:

T-shirt-style tops were a big trend in 2019, and Kylie rocked one during her girls trip that year. She rocked the t-shirt style top with her bikini bottoms paired with a snake print cap. This unusual way of styling t-shirt tops became a huge trend in 2019.

Also Read | Kylie Jenner And Other Hollywood Female Actors Who Became Successful Entrepreneurs

Image Courtesy: Kylie Jenner Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.