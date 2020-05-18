Kylie Jenner's Memes That Will Have You Laughing On The Floor

Model and fashion enthusiast Kylie Jenner is a widely popular personality on social media. She is also among the most popular celebrities in America. Her popularity also brings her on the radar for meme-making as well. There have been several memes on Kylie Jenner. Take a look at some of her memes that are quite hilarious:

These Kylie Jenner memes are a total laugh riot

Taking a dig at how people post pictures on social media and how they actually go out, the meme showcases two different pictures of Kylie Jenner. In the first picture, Kylie is seen all dolled up while in the second picture, she is seen dressed in her most comfortable clothing with no make-up on. Another meme features a picture where she seems excited and the caption is, "When your friend makes a mean joke but you love it cause you're evil".

Taking a look at the Coronavirus situation, a meme takes a dig at how Kylie encouraged her fans to stay at home amid the pandemic while she lives in two houses. In another meme, the writer reveals that Kylie Jenner makes $1.2 Million per post while common people lose followers every time they post something on their social media handles.

The meme features Kylie Jenner doing her make-up and where the person is alone at home and starts talking like they are filming their own make-up tutorial. The next meme takes a dig at the pictures people send to their partners vs how they show up when they go up to meet them. The first picture shows her all dolled up while in the second picture, she is seen dressed in her most comfortable clothing with no make-up on.

The meme features a conversation between a person and her friends. She tells her friends that she misses them, post which they ask her to join a video call with them. She then refuses to do so. The next meme features Kylie Jenner's picture in an oversized winter jacket. The caption on the picture says, "That one co-worker that is always cold at work".

The meme features a picture of Kylie Jenner where she is doing her makeup but has a clown make-up on and the caption for it reads, "Me any time I think things are finally getting better at work". The next meme features a picture of Kylie where she is seen making a video and is quite amused while doing so. The caption for it reads, "Me when I see my sibling getting beaten for my mistakes".

