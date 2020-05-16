From Kylie Jenner To John Krasinski, Here Are The Top Instagram Posts Of This Week

Hollywood celebrities have been homebound due to the global COVID-19 pandemic. Some of these celebrities have been quite active on their social media after the lockdown. They have been updating their fans about the happening in their day-to-day lives. While some celebrities like Kylie Jenner have been staying at home and taking up some fun challenges, others like Chrissy Teigen have been spending some quality time with their family. Check out the top Instagram posts from some of the most well-known celebrities this week.

ALSO READ: Kylie Jenner & Stormi Take The 'not Eating Chocolate' Challenge, The Result Is Adorable

Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner took the candy challenge with her daughter Stormi. Kylie Jenner placed a bowl of candy in front of her daughter asked her to not eat it until she comes back. Stormi can be seen going through an array of emotions while she waits for her mother to return. The adorable video shared on Kylie Jenner’s Instagram has received a lot of likes and many have commented saying that they absolutely loved Kylie Jenner’s daughter’s reaction in the video.

ALSO READ: Chrissy Teigen Gets Bearded Dragon For Kids, Promises To Give It 'lots Of Love & Cuddles'

Chrissy Teigen

Chrissy Teigen welcomed a new pet in her house. She was seen referring to him as a "baby bearded dragon" in her social media post. Chrissy Teigen revealed on her Twitter that they have not named the pet yet. However, Chrissy Teigen revealed that the pet will be named by her son Miles as the pet is his birthday gift.

Chris Evans

Chris Evans took to his Instagram and shared that someone has been hogging his pillow while he was asleep. Chris Evans took to his Instagram account and shared a picture of his ‘pillow hog’. Chris Evans has been spending time with his dog Dodger in the lockdown. He mentioned that he woke up and saw that his dog has taken up most of his pillow. In the social media post he wrote, ‘Just woke up to this pillow hog.’ [sic]

ALSO READ: Chris Evans Shares Adorable Picture Of His ‘pillow Hog’ Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

John Krasinski

John Krasinski's show Some Good News aims at throwing light at something good that is happening or making something good happen during the time of quarantine. John Krasinski recently revealed that he is taking a break from the show. He shared an emotional note and stated that the show meant a lot to him. After eight successful episodes, John Krasinski has decided to conclude the show.

Jason Momoa

Jason Momoa took to his Instagram account and shared a BTS video from the set of his new show Slaver Fight. In the post, he revealed that the show will have five episodes and that the BTS that he shared is from the first episode. Jason Momoa stated that the show is not for kids and from the BTS it has been revealed that the show has some action-packed sequences. Jason Momoa disclosed that a new episode will be released every Thursday.

ALSO READ: Fans Go Crazy On Social Media As Kylie Jenner Flaunts Stormi's 'patience' Level | Watch

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.