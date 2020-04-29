Kylie Jenner Makes TikTok Videos With Her Bestfriend, Mocks Her Sisters And Mother

Fashion influencer and makeup mogul Kylie Jenner has been in isolation much like all the other members of the Kardashian-Jenner family. All of them are spending time with their respective families while being homebound. Kylie Jenner recently revealed that her friend Anastasia Karanikolaou has also been quarantining with her. Kylie Jenner recently made a TikTok video with her friend and mocked her sisters as well as her mother in the video.

Kylie Jenner’s TikTok videos

Kylie Jenner shared a video of a conversation that her mother Kris Jenner has with her sister Kendall. In the conversation, Kris Jenner tells Kendall that her jeans are cute to which Kendall says her genes are cute. The hilarious conversation ends with an agitated Kendall trying to explain her mother the clever use of the pun. Towards the end, Kylie Jenner’s mother fails to understand what she meant.

In the video shared by Kylie Jenner, she plays the role of Kris Jenner, while her best friend Anastasia Karanikolaou plays the role of Kendall. Fans and celebrities have showered the post with likes and many have said that they enjoyed the hilarious video. Kylie Jenner’s sister Kendall Jenner commented on the post as well.

Kylie Jenner shared another TikTok video, this time mimicking her sisters Kim Kardashian West and Kourtney Kardashian. The video, unlike her previous one, does not feature one incident but carries many small incidences of the Kardashian sisters over the years. Kylie Jenner’s sisters Kim and Kourtney are seen making witty remarks at each other throughout the video. In the video, Kylie Jenner plays Kourtney for the initial part and then essays the role of Kim.

The Kardashian sister’s famous banter has the audiences doubling in laughter. Kylie Jenner’s sisters Kourtney commented on the post while Khloe shared the video on her Instagram story with the sticker ‘iconic’ pasted on it. Many celebrities including Chrissy Teigen also commented on the parody video of the Kardashian sisters shared by Kylie Jenner. Scott Disick’s girlfriend Sofia Richie and Kendell Jenner’s rumoured boyfriend Fai Khadra also commented on the hilarious video.

