Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott Are Not Back Together, Confirms Kourtney Kardashian's Son

Kourtney Kardashian’s son Mason Disick in his recent Instagram Q &A session confirmed that his aunt Kylie Jenner & her ex Travis Scott are not back together. The video of Mason answering Kylie’s relationship status is currently going viral on the internet. For those of you who are not aware of this, Kylie Jenner and rapper Travis Scott share a daughter together named Stormi.

Mason confirms Kylie & Travis are "not back together"

The Kardashian family is always in headlines even though the entire family in under self-quarantine amidst the Coronavirus pandemic. But despite being under self-quarantine the Kardashian-Jenner clan is using social media to keep their fans updated. The latest member to join this bandwagon is Kourtney Kardashian’s 10-year-old son Mason Disick.

Mason Disick like many other fans took part in an Instagram Q&A session and answered questions about many of his family members. During the session, Mason Disick revealed that his aunty and beauty mogul Kylie Jenner is not back with her ex-boyfriend Travis Scott. Mason said, “No, Kylie and Travis are not back together.”

According to a media portal’s report, there were reports of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott being back together after the two were spotted together at Vanity Fair’s Oscar party. Kylie Jenner had even shared a video of Travis being with him in the car along with sister Khloe Kardashian. Back in March 2019, Kylie Jenner also talked about her relationship with Travis in a media publication’s interview.

Kylie said, “We have a great relationship. We are like best friends.” She further added, “We both love Stormi and want what’s best for her. We stay connected and coordinated.” She continued and stated, “I think about my parents in situations with Stormi, what they would do. They were very hands-on with me, and I want the same for Stormi.”

