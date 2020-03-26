Kylie Jenner Donates Million Dollars For Corona Relief, Shows Gratitude To Medical Workers

The makeup mogul and Keeping up with the Kardashian star Kylie Jenner has reportedly donated $1 million to the coronavirus relief fund. According to reports, the 22-year-old thanked the healthcare workers who are working all the time to help curb the coronavirus outbreak. According to a news report, Dr Thais Aliabadi from Los Angeles was speechless when Kylie Jenner donated the huge sum for the relief work of the COVID-19 patients.

Dr Thais Aliabadi reportedly referred to Kylie as an angel. Dr Thais Aliabadi, reportedly had tears in her eyes when she learnt what Kylie Jenner had done. According to reports, she was heard saying that the money will be utilised for the protective gear for those on the frontline battling the coronavirus outbreak. She revealed that they were falling short of masks, and with the money, she will get face masks and protective gear.

Global death toll stands at 21,297

The sudden outbreak of coronavirus has reportedly affected around 198 countries all around the world and the global death toll stands at 21,297. Millions of people across the world are staying indoors and several states in India are under lockdown in a bid to combat the spread of the virus. It was also reported that the state of California was also in lockdown following the COVID-19 outbreak.

Due to the outbreak, all movie shoots, as well as reality television shoots, are brought to a complete halt. This has created a huge dent in the entertainment industry. Schools, colleges as well as businesses are either closed or are using an online alternative to carry on with their work. Previously, the President of the United States of America had declared a national emergency over the coronavirus outbreak.

