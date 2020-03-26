Kylie Jenner Shows Her LV Chopsticks On Insta, Gets Called For Not Helping During COVID-19

Kylie Jenner is currently facing major backlash on social media due to her recent Instagram story. In her story, the social media influencer showed her $450 Louis Vuitton chopsticks. Many fans called out Kylie Jenner to showing off her riches when many people out there are suffering due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic.

Kylie Jenner faces social media backlash

The Coronavirus pandemic has caused the entire entertainment industry to come to a standstill. Many movies and TV productions have been postponed. Due to this pandemic, many celebrities have gone in self-quarantine mode and are also practising social distancing.

Also read | Kylie Jenner Spotted Not Following Precautionary Measures Amid Coronavirus Breakout

Kylie Jenner is also one of these celebrities who has gone into a self-quarantine mode. Since Kylie has gone into self-quarantine mode, she has been using social media to constantly stay in touch with her fans and keep them updated. But recently, Kylie Jenner received severe criticism online for one of her Instagram stories.

Also read | A Look At Kendall Jenner And Kylie Jenner's Collabs With Companies Like PacSun And Topshop

It all started when Kylie Jenner posted a picture of her brand new Louis Vuitton chopsticks. These chopsticks had a whopping price tag of $450. In this video, she also said, “gotta start travelling with these”. Once this video went viral online people were quick to call out the beauty mogul. One person even commented, “Sick, people are starving to death. Do something if you can.” Take a look at Kylie Jenner's Instagram story here.

Everyone else: Global Pandemic

Kylie Jenner: Designer Chopsticks pic.twitter.com/VU6ATTq3Za — dev d (@dev_dandrea) March 23, 2020

Sick, people are starving to death . Do something if you can . — Ngiare (@BeattieNgiare) March 24, 2020

$450 chopsticks - crucial during a Pandemic. Or idk nevvvver #KylieJenner #COVIDIOTS — Karen Huger's Mole (@KarenHugersMole) March 23, 2020

Also read | Kylie Jenner Says, "My Pregnancy Prepared Me For This" On Coronavirus Self-quarantine

Also read | Times Kylie Jenner Was Spoted In A Music Video With Travis Scott & Others; Check Out

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.