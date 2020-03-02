Kylie Jenner Back With Travis Scott? Her Insta Stories Give Fans Hope Of A Patch-up

Kylie Jenner posted a series of Instagram stories with baby daddy Travis Scott. These stories have to lead to Kylie’s fans speculating that the couple who split in October 2019 are back together. Find out more details about Kylie Jenner’s Instagram stories.

Kylie Jenner back with Travis Scott?

Kylie Jenner currently busy expanding her cosmetic brand Kylie Cosmetics and spending quality time with her daughter Stormi. Recently, Kylie took to Instagram and posted a bunch of Instagram stories. These Instagram stories have given fire to the rumours that Kylie Jenner is back with her daughter’s father and ex-boyfriend Travis Scott.

Kylie Jenner took to Instagram and posted photos of her and Travis Scott from a basketball game in April 2017. In these pictures, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott seemed to have a jolly time at the basketball match. Kylie Jenner captioned these stories by stating “It’s a mood”. Take a look at Kylie Jenner’s stories here.

According to a media portal’s report, Kylie and Travis are back together. But the media portal’s report also suggests that both Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are planning to take things slow. But both Kylie and Travis are yet to comment about their relationship status.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott reportedly split in October 2019. The ex-couple are parents of a daughter named Stormi. In several interviews, both Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have commented that the two are on great terms and parenting Stormi is their first priority. After their breakup, Kylie Jenner had tweeted that she and Travis are on great terms. She had added that Stormi is their first priority and they even plan to maintain their friendship.

Travis Scott had also spoken about his relationship with Kylie in an interview with another media portal. In this interview that took place after their breakup, Travis said that he will always love Stormi's mom (Kylie Jenner) but it is hard being a couple in the public eye. Travis also said that he shares a positive co-parenting relationship with Kylie.

