Kylie Jenner Rocks The Colour Pink And THESE Pictures Are Proof

Kylie Jenner is among the top beauty moguls. The model, who is now also a mother, is known for her impeccable fashion sense and lifestyle. She has inspired her several million followers on Instagram with her sartorial choices and is popular for her stunning style.

Often Kylie has sported several unique looks, including different colours and styles. The model can flawlessly rock the colour pink. Kylie Jenner even did a Barbie photo shoot where she wore the candy-pink colour and redefined the classic vibrant look mixed with her distinctive style. Take a look at Kylie Jenner’s photos from Instagram which’s that she owns the colour pink.

In the above picture that Kylie posted on her Instagram some time ago, she is wearing a pink Chanel dress. The model looks playful and enigmatic in the picture. Kylie carries herself with confidence and that's what inspires her fans and followers. She is also holding an exquisite purse from Chanel and wearing pink shades.

In the above picture, Kylie can be seen in the Marilyn Monroe Aesthetic. The model is dressed up like the actor and the resemblance is uncanny. Fro her hairdo to her outfit and jewellery, she looks flawless. Kylie is also quite smooth at throwing the pose.

In this photo, Kylie Jenner is serving looks in the pink shapewear. The model can certainly pull off the colour pink and make it look playful. Kylie has reinvented the trend and brought back the charm of the colour pink. Check out more photos from Kylie Jenner's Instagram below.

Back in August 2019, Kylie posted this photo and captioned it 'French Drip'. She could be seen with a killer manicure with the pink pastel-y look. The nail art also resembles her brand logo. Kylie's long, square nails look beautiful in the picture. She is also popular for major nail trends.

In this photo, Kylie Jenner is seen with her best friend Anastasia Karanikolaou, who is also her travel go-to partner. The two are quite close and Jenner often posts pictures with her. She also attended her baby shower and they both also recently went to the Bahamas along with Kylie's daughter, Stormi. In the photo, the two are seen in pink bikinis.

The beauty mogul transformed into a Barbie in this photo. Jenner donned a shoulder-length blonde wig and one-shoulder hot-pink leotard. She also wore a silver necklace and pink pumps. She literally brought Barbie to life in the photo.

