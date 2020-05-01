Kylie Jenner reveals someone close to her home tested COVID-19 positive

The Coronavirus pandemic which is increasing rapidly has been taking several countries into its clutches. As the situation continues to get worse, beauty mogul Kylie Jenner has reportedly revealed how the virus spur is affecting the Kardashians and the Jenners. According to reports, in a mid-season trailer of the show Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Kylie reportedly disclosed that someone close to her home has tested positive for COVID-19.

Kylie Jenner reveals someone close to home tested COVID-19 positive

The star reportedly said in a trembling voice that it is very scary when someone close to home gets COVID-19 positive. However, she did not mention the name of the person suffering from the dangerous virus. The 22-year-old star has been social-distancing along with her two-year-old daughter Stormi Webster and her mom Kris Jenner. On the other hand, Khloe and Kim Kardashian are social-distancing with their kids away from Kylie and their mother Kris.

As per reports, missing her children amid the lockdown, an emotional Kris Jenner expressed her sadness. She reportedly said that she misses Khloe very much and wished that she could be there with her mother. As per reports, the Kardashians and Jenners have already completed filming most of the season 18 episodes of KUWK before the stay-at-home order passed on March 19. Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian reportedly revealed that she will film the last episode through her phone. Kim who appeared on a show through video conferencing reportedly said that her sisters have tripods set up, and their iPhones are enough to be used to shoot the last episode in their quarantine period.

Sometime back the fashion influencer Kylie, who is spending her quarantine with her little munchkin, and her friend Anastasia Karanikolaou made a TikTok video. Kylie made the Tik Tok video with her friend and mocked her sisters as well as her mother in the clip.

