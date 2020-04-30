Kylie Jenner Gives A Befitting Reply To A Hairstylist Who Trashes Her Highlights

The youngest Kar-Jenner sister, Kylie Jenner often receives a lot of flak from users on social media for several reasons, and this time around, it's her highlights. The makeup mogul recently clapped back at a hairstylist who passed a comment about her highlighted locks. The stylist criticized Jenner highlights by suggesting that they needed 'some blending' in one of the latest videos that she posted on her Instagram handle.

Kylie Jenner hits back at a hairstylist after she suggests that her highlights 'needs blending'

Recently, Kylie Jenner posted a streak of pictures and videos on her Instagram handle flaunting her highlighted hairdo amid quarantine. In one of the videos posted by Jenner with her adorable daughter Stormi, she captioned the video, "a visual representation of how my friends are gonna have to drag me out the first party post quarantine." Later, a California-based hairstylist by the username '@karlykarlss' decided to let the owner of Kylie Cosmetics know that her highlights needed some blending in the comment section of the post. She wrote, "Kylie Honey, you need some blending on that hair". Soon after her comment, Jenner too decided to give the user a befitting reply as she commented back writing, "I know b***h it's been a long day".

Check out some of Kylie Jenner's photos flaunting her highlighted hairdo:

