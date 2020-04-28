Kylie Jenner Or Katrina Kaif: Who Looked Mesmerising In The Body Con Dress?

Kylie Jenner is one of the richest business entrepreneurs in Hollywood while Katrina Kaif is one of the highest-paid actors in Bollywood. In terms of fashion, both Kylie Jenner and Katrina Kaif are trendsetters. Coincidentally, the two gorgeous divas were seen in similar body con dresses some time back. Take a look at who wore and styled the dress better.

Katrina Kaif or Kylie Jenner: Who wore the bodycon dress better?

Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner wore a light purple body con dress that reached right above her ankle. She wore a lipstick shade that went well with her off-shoulder dress. Kylie Jenner parted her hair in the middle and held half her hair at the back using a clip. She carried a suitcase-type mini handbag and wore nude pumps to complete her outfit.

Katrina Kaif

Similarly, Katrina Kaif wore an orange hue bodycon dress and looked stunning in it. She opted for loop earrings to accessorise her outfit. With a tint of orange on her cheeks, she highlighted her eyes with mascara and Kajal. Katrina Kaif opted for a nude shade lipstick that contrasted her outfit, making her look mesmerising.

Both the actors looked stunning in their body con dresses. Kylie Jenner's dress was an off-shoulder one, while the Katrina Kaif was seen in, had a thick strap of similar material. The two divas opted for a minimal makeup look and highlighted their sharp cheekbones. The lipstick shade they chose looked stunning and went pretty well with their outfits. While the dress Kylie Jenner wore, reached her ankles, the dress Katrina Kaif wore was a little shorter.

