Fergie, Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner & More Celeb-inspired Outfits For Valentine's Day

Valentine's Day is just around the corner and the internet is already flooded with heartwarming posts as people express their love and affection for their partner. Couple take some time out to make sure they are perfectly dressed for the date night. While there are so many ideas to dress for the night, here are some celebs like Fergie, Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner and more from whom one can take inspiration to style for this Valentine's Day.

Celeb-inspired outfit ideas for Valentine's Day 2020

Valentine's Day outfit idea from Fergie

Fergie's purple silk dress makes for a perfect outfit for a night out. The high heels and feather sleeves complete the look well. Take a look.

This is yet another outfit that is perfect for a date night for people seeking a more conservative look. Fergie opted for a black dress with floral print sleeves. She kept her hair messy and open.

Valentine's Day outfit idea from Kylie Jenner

The outfit by Kylie Jenner is for people who want to go a little an extra mile and try something unique. The dress is netted and which makes the perfect outfit for a memorable date night. One can go try something unique like colouring their hair or opting for classic bags and make a statement on the date night.

This is yet another thigh-high silk gown that makes for a perfect date night outfit. It is not always necessary to go red or pink on Valentine's Day. Those who want to go for some different and want a down-to-earth colour, opt for green coloured gown.

Valentine's Day outfit idea from Kendall Jenner

Here is a Valentine's Day outfit idea from Kendal Jenner for people looking for pretty dresses. She can be seen wearing a cute pinkish-red dress with many frills. Those who want to go for an adorable look can take a cue from the supermodel.

Valentine's Day outfit idea from Kim Kadarshian

No one can miss this star when it comes to wearing stylish clothes for a date night. Kim Kardashian can be seen wearing a body-hugging slip dress that has prints in orange. She paired it with long earrings and huge sunglasses.

(Image Courtesy: Instagram - fergie / kyliejenner / kendall jenner)

