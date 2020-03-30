Kylie Jenner Is Confident Why Her Pictures Won't Leak Online. Here's Why

Amid the Coronavirus pandemic where most people have resorted to home qurantining and social distancing, celebrities too have taken this time to interact with fans and share a piece of their daily lives through social media. Kylie Jenner recently was seen in a small video with her friends while they were playing games and discussed issues like love and relationships. Read more to know about Kylie Jenner’s recent Instagram video.

Kylie Jenner says she never sends nudes to anyone

In the video, Kylie Jenner revealed that her nudes would never leak online because she never sends such pictures to anyone. This came into the picture when they were playing the game, “Most likely to…” Kylie says her picture will never get leaked because she never sends such pictures to anyone. Reportedly, The Keeping Up With The Kardashian star is currently in a relationship with rapper Travis Scott.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s relationship status has been a very trending topic as the two have reportedly gotten a lot closer. Kylie Jenner spoke to an entertainment portal that has given the couple’s fans a ray of hope to see them back together. The owner of Kylie cosmetics did not state that they are getting back together but they have gotten a lot closer. The entertainment source states that this conversation is a very common topic of discussion between them but they are going with the flow.

