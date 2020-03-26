Kylie Jenner's Caption To This #throwback Pic Is Too Relatable To Miss; See Post Here

Kylie Jenner might be the resident of a 16 million dollar mansion in California, Los Angeles (which approximately goes over one billion and over in Rupees) but she misses going to the beach after few days in the coronavirus quarantine. The 22-year-old beauty business mogul shared an old picture on her Instagram and wished she could go back to the pristine blue beachside and lay in the sun. He Instagram post is very relatable to her fans and has 167 million followers and counting.

Also Read | Kylie Jenner's Photos With Daughter Stormi Webster And Partner Travis Scott

In the picture that Kylie Jenner shared, she is sitting in a rest chair at the beach. One can only see blue water in the backdrop of the image. Kylie Jenner is wearing a skimpy two-piece bikini with floral prints in lavender and purple shades. The reality star seems at ease while the picture was clicked. With Coronavirus quarantine making everyone stay at home Kylie Jenner cannot enjoy a day at the beach as per Kylie Jenner’s photos.

Also Read | Kylie Jenner Donates Million Dollars For Corona Relief, Shows Gratitude To Medical Workers

Check out stunning Kylie Jenner's bikini photos before quarantine happened

Kylie Jenner wrote a smart caption to the picture, expressing her ordeal, “wishing this was me right now.” The picture received many comments which also included her elder sister Khloe Kardashian who called the complete look incredible. Kylie Jenner’s bikini photos received a reaction from her best friend Stassie aka Anastasia Karanikolaou.

Her bikini photos received over a million and counting likes and thousands of comments. Some called her body goals while others thought she looked stunning. Many people felt relatable to Kylie Kenner’s photo caption.

Also Read | Kylie Jenner Shows Her LV Chopsticks On Insta, Gets Called For Not Helping During COVID-19

Kylie Jenner earlier posted videos thinking about social time she enjoyed before

Also Read | Kylie Jenner Shares Pic With Kendall Jenner Amid Fighting Rumours

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.